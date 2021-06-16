Suns ace Paul enters Covid-19 protocols: reports

Phoenix Suns veteran Chris Paul has entered the NBA's Covid-19 health and safety protocols, reports said Wednesday

Los Angeles (AFP)

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul could be unavailable for the start of the Western Conference finals next week after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols for Covid-19, US reports said Wednesday.

ESPN and The Athletic both reported that Paul faced an "indefinite" spell on the sidelines due to the league's coronavirus safety measures.

It was not known whether Paul had entered the protocols due to a positive test or whether he had come into contact with someone infected with the virus.

The Athletic reported that if Paul is vaccinated, he could face a shorter spell on the sidelines.

Paul, 36, has been a key part of Phoenix's impressive post-season campaign so far, helping the Suns eliminate the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round before sweeping Denver in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Suns will face either the Los Angeles Clippers or Utah Jazz in the Western Conference finals due to start next week.

