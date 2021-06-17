Denmark and Belgium halt Euro 2020 game to applaud Eriksen

Danish supporters take part in a moment of applause for Christian Eriksen during the Euro 2020 game against Belgium

Copenhagen (AFP)

Denmark's game against Belgium at Euro 2020 was interrupted after 10 minutes Thursday to allow players and supporters at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium to take part in a round of applause for Christian Eriksen.

The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder is recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the pitch during Saturday's Group B game against Finland.

A section of fans in the 25,000 crowd held up a banner reading "All of Denmark is with you, Christian" as the referee briefly halted the match with Denmark leading 1-0 through a second-minute goal from Yussuf Poulsen.

The Danish Football Union (DBU) said earlier Thursday that Eriksen would have a heart defibrillator implanted after undergoing a series of tests.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter)," the Danish FA said in a statement on Twitter.

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances," it added.

The DBU provided no details on the potential consequences for the Inter Milan player's future career.

