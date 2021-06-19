French rider Zarco lands pole for German MotoGP

Advertising Read more

Sachsenring (Germany) (AFP)

Despite a spectacular fall, Frenchman Johann Zarco landed his sixth MotoGP pole position of the season Saturday for the German Grand Prix.

Ducati-Pramac rider Zarco, currently second in the overall rankings, edged out compatriot and the championship leader so far this season, Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha.

Zarco fell after setting the fastest time but soon got to his feet.

Spain's Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro completes the front row of the grid for Sunday's race.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez also qualified, taking a season's best fifth place as he comes back from a long injury absence.

He came in just behind Australian Ducati racer Jack Miller, currently third in the standings.

Catalan Grand Prix winner and Portuguese KTM rider Miguel Oliveira will complete the second row of the grid after placing sixth in qualifying.

"Everything worked out -- it's a great position to celebrate Veronika's birthday," beamed Zarco as he dedicated his showing to his partner.

Quartararo admitted to having endured "a spot of difficulty" but insisted he had found his overall rhythm.

© 2021 AFP