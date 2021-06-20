Gardner cruises to Sachsenring Moto2 win

Pedro Acosta emerged from the Moto3 pack at the Sachsenring to win

Sachsenring (Germany) (AFP)

Remy Gardner cemented his grip on the Moto2 lead, cruising to victory in Germany on Sunday after his main title rival Raul Fernandez crashed when running second.

The Australian, who rides a Kalex, finished 6.158 seconds ahead of Spaniard Aron Canet on a Boscoscuro, with Italian Marco Bezzecchi third on a Kalex.

Fernandez led briefly early in the race before Gardner overtook.

"When I passed Raul, I really went for it and did some dome quick laps," Gardner said.

In pursuit, Fernandez crashed.

"Then I got a message on my dash saying 25 out," said Gardner, adding that it had been stressful nursing a comfortable lead for more than half the race.

"It was long race out there on my own trying not to make mistakes and manage the gap," he said.

Gardner moved onto 164 points in the rider standings, increasing his lead over Fernandez to 36. Bezzecchi climbed to third, another 11 points back.

In Moto3, Spaniard Pedro Acosta dispelled suspicions he might be past it at the tender age of 17.

The rookie was second in his senior debut at the age of 16 in the opening race of the season, and followed that with three straight victories, but after he turned 17 on May 25, his results dropped off sharply, until Sunday.

Acosta, on a KTM, started 13th on the grid but moved through the field and briefly led before positioning himself to pounce in the last-lap melee. He crossed 0.130 seconds ahead of Japanese rider Kaito Toba.

Another Spanish teenager, Jeremy Alcoba of Honda, crossed third but was dropped down a place for going off-track to overtake and Italian Honda rider Dennis Foggia was promoted to third.

Acosta is on 145 points, 55 ahead of Garcia.

