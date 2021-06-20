Switzerland's Shaqiri 'proud' despite last 16 waiting game

Xherdan Shaqiri scored his first international double since November 2014 in the Turkey win

Baku (AFP)

Switzerland goalscorer Xherdan Shaqiri said he was "proud" of his side's performance in Sunday's 3-1 Euro 2020 win over Turkey as they finished third in Group A.

Despite the victory the Swiss will have to wait on results in other groups to see if they qualify for the next round as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Switzerland drew their opening game of the tournament with Wales before Wednesday's 3-0 loss in Italy.

"It was important to show a reaction as a team, as a unit, and that's what we've done," Shaqiri said.

"I'm proud of the team that they really showed a good reaction.

"We'll wait and see what the other teams play. The main thing today was to win and now we're waiting," he added.

Shaqiri's double included a sublime first-half effort from outside the box.

The Liverpool playmaker took his goal tally for his country up to 25 after playing just 22 club games last season.

"The first one with my right foot that was really good," he said.

"We played like a unit and that was crucial today against this team and we knew that if we're good, we're going to create a lot of chances today against this team and we did.

"We could score maybe one or two more goals for sure but at the end of the day it's important to win the game and we did that."

Switzerland had 23 attempts on goal but Turkey threatened to fight back when Irfan Kahveci scored in the second half.

"I'm a bit disappointed with the goal we conceded," Shaqiri said.

"This is the only thing that I can say I'm not happy about."

