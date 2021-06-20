Who said what in sport this weekend
"Marc is from another planet."
-- World MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo after six-time world champion Marc Marquez won his first race since 2019 at Sachsenring. It was the Spaniard's 11th win at the German circuit.
"I'd been a big fan of Wales boss Rob Page for ages. I said to him, 'I almost didn't recognise you - you had a lot more hair during your Led Zeppelin days.' He walked away. Fair enough, really. It must get tiring to be constantly asked about Stairway To Heaven fifty years later."
"It meant a lot to the players who hadn't seen him, especially those ones close to Christian. It's one thing seeing him on video and another looking at him in the eye."
-- Denmark footballer Kasper Hjulmand after a visit from Christian Eriksen who suffered a cardiac arrest in the team's opening game at Euro 2020.
"I've learned to turn it into a compliment. People think it annoys me. It just creates a great atmosphere for golf."
-- Bryson DeChambeau on US Open fans chanting 'Brooksy' when he hits the ball following his spat with US rival Brooks Koepka.#photo1
"If I think about his name and my name on the same board it is crazy."
-- Matteo Berrettini after emulating Boris Becker by winning the Queen's Club tournament on his debut.
"I knew I had to go for it, I had to win this title to at least breathe and give an example."
-- Ons Jabeur who became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title with victory in Birmingham.
"I just feel like it is going to come in the next game and we are going to create more so I don't see it as a concern at all."
-- England's Phil Foden on his country's lacklustre start to Euro 2020.
