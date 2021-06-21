Aussie guard Daniels joins NBA development club Ignite

Congolese forward Jonathan Kuminga was among the global prospects who played for the NBA G League Ignite last year in the team's first campaign

Los Angeles (AFP)

Dyson Daniels, a teen guard from Australia, has signed with the Ignite, an NBA development team, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, president of the G League, announced Monday.

Daniels joined the NBA Global Academy at Basketball Australia's training center in Canberra in 2019 and emerged as a top prospect, taking part in exhibition games in 2019 at the Winter Showcase run by the G League, the NBA's official minor league, and at a junior tournament last year in Spain.

The California-based Ignite is affiliated to the G League and intended to prepare players for the NBA draft.

"I'm so blessed to be joining Ignite and I'm ready to take my game to the next level," Daniels said.

Daniels played on Australia's senior national team in February, scoring 23 points with four assists, three rebounds and six steals against New Zealand.

He is on the Aussie national squad preparing for next month's FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup.

He becomes the second NBA Academy graduate to sign with Ignite, following India's Princepal Singh.

Congolese forward Jonathan Kuminga was another international prospect who played for Ignite last year in its first campaign.

The Ignite squad is coached by five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw and plays games against the developmental squads of NBA teams that make up the G League.

