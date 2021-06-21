Italian climber Aru out of Tour de France

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Italy's Fabio Aru, a former Vuelta winner and twice a podium finisher on the Giro d'Italia, on Monday withdrew from the Tour de France because of "physical problems".

Aru, a renowned climber, will be replaced in the South African Qhubeka team for the epic June 26-July 18 stage race by Spain's Carlos Barbero.

"I know what it takes to compete at the Tour and I felt that with the physical problems that I had over the weekend, my body is just not where it needs to be for me to be at my very best for the Grande Depart," Aru said.

"After discussing the situation with the team I decided that it was in our best interests to withdraw from the team."

Aru, a Tour stage winner and yellow jersey wearer in 2017 when he finished fifth overall, won the Vuelta in 2015, when he also came in second in the Giro, a year after finishing third.

