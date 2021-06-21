Leftist pulls out of Provence regional vote run-off, setting up far-right, conservative clash

Jean-Laurent Felizia, former Green candidate for the regional elections in Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) looks on during a press conference in Marseille on June 15, 2021. © Nicolas Tucat, AFP
The Greens candidate is pulling out of a run-off election in southeastern France, French media said on Monday, leaving a duel between the far-right and the centre-right - and making it harder for Marine Le Pen's party to take control of the region.

Le Pen is hoping to win the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, which would give her a platform and momentum for the 2022 presidential election. Her candidate, Thierry Mariani, fared less well than expected in the first round.

(REUTERS)

