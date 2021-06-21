Medvedev looking for confidence on grass in Mallorca

World number two Daniil Medvedev is warming up for Wimbledon with a tournament in Mallorca

Madrid (AFP)

World number two Daniil Medvedev said on Monday he can play his best tennis on grass as the Russian warms up for Wimbledon in Mallorca this week.

Medvedev has gone to at least the quarter-finals of every Grand Slam except Wimbledon, where his best result remains making the third round in 2019.

A first-round defeat by world number 45 Jan-Lennard Struff last week in Halle raised further questions about Medvedev's form on grass but he insists he likes the surface.

"I like to play on grass, I just need to get some confidence in my game on the surface, because we didn’t play on it for two years," Medvedev told journalists in a press conference.

"Two years ago, I was not the same player as I am right now. It is tough for me to say where I see myself, but I know I can play very good on this surface. I just need to find the right balance."

Medvedev is joined by Dominic Thiem at the Mallorca Championships while Novak Djokovic is a surprise entrant in the doubles.

"It is a really strong field here," said Medvedev, the tournament's top seed.

"Everyone said to Novak Djokovic, 'Why are you going to Belgrade (before the French Open)?'

"But he gained a lot of confidence there. I don’t think he played his best tennis there but then he came and destroyed everyone at Roland Garros.

"I think sometimes it can be good just to prepare ahead of a Grand Slam and win some matches."

Medvedev's first round match will be against Frenchman Corentin Moutet on Tuesday. Thiem plays another Frenchman, Adrian Mannarino.

