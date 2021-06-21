Safety concerns to keep Shapovalov from Olympic tennis

Canada's Denis Shapovalov said Monday he will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics due to safety concerns

World number 12 Denis Shapovalov said Monday that he will not play tennis for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, citing safety issues even as Covid-19 remains a global concern.

Shapovalov did not specify the deadly coronavirus in a tweet announcing his decision.

"Hey everyone, after careful consideration I wanted to let you know that I will not be participating in the Olympics this year," Shapovalov said.

"Representing Canada means the world to me, but due to the current situation my team and I have decided this is the best decision for everyone's safety."

Shapovalov, a 22-year-old left-hander, won his only ATP title in 2019 at Stockholm. He was a runner-up at the 2019 Paris Masters and reached his third career ATP final -- his first on clay -- last month at Geneva, losing to Norway's Casper Ruud.

The Canadian reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at last year's US Open.

