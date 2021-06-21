Scotland's Gilmour tests positive for coronavirus, misses Croatia clash

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday's vital Euro 2020 clash with Croatia

Advertising Read more

Glasgow (AFP)

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, dealing a huge blow to Scotland's hopes of making it beyond the group stages of a major tournament for the first time at Euro 2020.

Gilmour picked up the man-of-the-match award in Friday's 0-0 draw against England at Wembley in his first international start.

But he will miss Tuesday's clash against Croatia at Hampden with Scotland needing to win to have any chance of progressing to the last 16.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19," the Scottish Football Association said in a statement.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

No other members of the squad have been required to self-isolate as a result of coming into close contact with the 20-year-old at Scotland's training base in Middlesbrough.

Another Scotland midfielder, John Fleck, was also forced to isolate for 10 days prior to the tournament after testing positive during a training camp in Spain.

© 2021 AFP