Ntamack ruled out of Top 14 final after concussion

Toulouse fly-half Romain Ntamack will miss the French Top 14 final because of concussion

Advertising Read more

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

French international fly-half Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of the Top 14 final after being stretchered off with suspected concussion in Toulouse's 24-21 semi-final win over Bordeaux, the club's assistant coach Laurent Thuery said on Tuesday.

"The absence of Romain is confirmed," said Thuery.

In a repeat of the European Champions Cup final, Toulouse are set to play La Rochelle in Friday's final at the Stade de France in Paris.

Ntamack, 22, scored the opening try in the fourth minute of Saturday's semi-final but was then hurt after a late tackle from Ulupano Seuteni.

The Samoan centre was red-carded for the 58th-minute incident.

Ntamack gave a thumbs-up as he was stretchered off on Saturday and received a warm round of applause from the 5,000 fans allowed to attend.

"We will not take any risks with his health," said Toulouse coach Ugo Mola after the incident. "He will play in other finals."

The absence of Ntamack means full-back Thomas Ramos is likely to wear the number 10 jersey and combine with Antoine Dupont at half-back.

© 2021 AFP