Yastremska cleared to play after doping ban squashed

Paris (AFP)

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska was on Tuesday cleared of doping after a failed test last November that ruled her out of the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old, ranked 29 in the world at the end of 2020, received an initial ban after testing positive for a banned anabolic agent, mesterolone metabolite, used in male infertility treatment.

She first appealed to the International Tennis Federation (ITF)'s independent tribunal which upheld her ban on January 23.

Following a secondary hearing, the tribunal said on Tuesday that it "accepted Ms. Yastremska's account of how the mesterolone entered her system and determined that she bore no fault or negligence for the violation".

Yastremska’s provisional suspension was lifted with immediate effect, and "she will not serve any period of ineligibility for her violation", the ITF said.

The decision is subject to appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Ukrainian anti-doping agency to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Yastremska has won three WTA titles in her career, with her best Grand Slam performance a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019.

© 2021 AFP