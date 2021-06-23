Ecuador and Peru draw in Copa America group-stage match

Peru's Andre Carrillo celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal against Ecuador in a 2-2 draw Wednesday in their Copa America football tournament group stage match

Goiania (Brazil) (AFP)

Ecuador and Peru failed to settle who advances to the Copa America quarter-finals on Wednesday, drawing 2-2 in their group match in Goiania.

Brazil -- the only team in Group B confirmed to be going through to the final eight -- and rival Colombia will meet later on Wednesday, with Colombia needing one point from the match against its unbeaten rival to secure its own quarter-final place.

Ecuador took the early lead from an own goal, the ball going in off the foot of Peru's Renato Tapia in a jostle in front of the goal in the 23rd minute.

Ayrton Preciado scored in extra time to close the first half with Ecuador ahead of Peru 2-0.

Peru's Gianluca Lapadula answered in the 49th minute off a pass from Christian Cueva and Andre Carillo netted the equalizer in the 54th minute.

Ecuador had come into the match with only one point, earned in a draw with Venezuela, while Peru had three. Each earned another point Wednesday, putting Peru in joint second place with Colombia with four points in Group B.

Brazil has six points and Ecuador and Venezuela two each.

Ecuador next face pace-setter Brazil on Sunday, when Peru will play Venezuela.

The top four of five teams in each of two groups advance to the quarter-finals.

