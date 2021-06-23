Olympic swim champ Paltrinieri sidelined with glandular fever before Tokyo Games

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Olympic swimming champion Gregorio Paltrinieri is suffering from glandular fever a month before his 1,500m title defence in Tokyo, the Italian swimming federation (FIN) announced.

"Paltrinieri is suffering from mononucleosis although his symptoms are light," FIN president Paolo Barelli said.

"We'll know the effects of the infection day by day," added Barelli of the infectious viral illness commonly known as mononucleosis or mono.

"Paltrinieri is a phenomenal champion and he'll fight to the last metre to take the medals he dreams of in Tokyo.

"He has never given up on anything."

The 26-year-old has cut back on training and will not take part in the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome starting Friday.

Paltrinieri, a two-time world champion over 1,500m, took silver over 800m and 1,500m at this year's European championships in Budapest.

