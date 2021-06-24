Fiji's Nakarawa joins Toulon after Ulster medical blow

Leone Nakarawa was named European Player of the Year in 2018

Advertising Read more

Toulon (France) (AFP)

Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa has joined Toulon after failing a medical examination with Irish province Ulster, the French club said on Thursday.

Nakarawa, 33, who won the last of his 62 caps at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, missed out on the move to Belfast last month due to an unspecified fitness issue.

The Olympic gold medallist will return to France after being sacked by Racing 92 two years ago for returning late from the World Cup.

"Toulon are happy to officialise today the arrival of Leone Nakarawa to their squad from mid-July," Toulon said.

"An experienced and versatile player, Leone Nakarawa will bring his power and dexterity to Toulon's forward pack," they added.

Nakarawa has been named in the Pacific Islanders' squad to face New Zealand on July 10 and seven days later.

© 2021 AFP