Former fly-half Michalak joins France coaching set-up for Australia Tests

Paris (AFP)

Ex-France fly-half Frederic Michalak has joined Les Bleus' coaching set-up for the tour to Australia, team manager Raphael Ibanez said on Thursday.

Michalak, 38, made the last of his 77 Test appearances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and is currently a member the backroom staff at rugby league side the Sydney Roosters.

France, coached by former captain Fabien Galthie, face the Wallabies in three Tests in 10 days starting on July 7.

Les Bleus are without a host of first-choice players due to an obligatory 14-day isolation period upon arrival in Australia and Friday's Top 14 final between Toulouse and La Rochelle.

Michalak had been in France last week but returned to Sydney, where his family live.

"At the start we welcomed him so he could benefit from the quarantine period. But his knowledge and experience of rugby can serve us and our young players," ex-France skipper Ibanez told AFP.

"He's making himself available to them to share his experience, it's fantastic.

"We're not stopping anything while he's with us," he added.

Earlier, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said uncapped flanker Alexandre Fischer will be unable to play against the Wallabies because he has an invalid passport.

The FFR added no replacement will be named to replace the Clermont back-rower due to the coronavirus-related entry rules to Australia.

