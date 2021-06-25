New Celtic boss Postecoglou vows 'new perspective' at dethroned champs

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

New Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou vowed on Friday to bring a "new perspective" to the Scottish Premiership side as he plots to wrest the title back from bitter rivals Rangers.

The 55-year-old Australian was named as Hoops boss earlier this month, filling the vacancy created when Neil Lennon resigned in February.

Celtic finished 25 points behind Steven Gerrard's unbeaten team last season and Postecoglou is in no doubt about the scale of the task facing him.

"I guess what I bring is maybe a different perspective," Postecoglou told his first press conference in charge of the club.

"I've had a different journey from many others. Most of my career has been spent on the other side of the world and in internationals.

"Every team I've coached has had a very clear identity. I think that was one of the reasons I was chosen. In my 25 years in coaching, my teams have always played a certain way."

Postecoglou, who joined Celtic from J-League club Yokohama F. Marinos, guided Australia to their first-ever Asian Cup triumph in 2015.

"It is a massive challenge," he said. "But as a manager you always get opportunities where it's a massive challenge. You don't really walk into places where it's running smoothly.

"It's a process where you have to go through certain steps. If we play our football, we've got a decent chance of success."

Celtic spent three months chasing former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe before the deal collapsed.

But Postecoglou does not mind being second choice -- or worse.

"You're assuming I was second choice," he said. "I might have been fifth choice... I don't know.

"It doesn't really bother me. What's important is that I've been given this opportunity."

Postecoglou admitted a major rebuild was required after Celtic missed out on a historic 10th consecutive top-flight title.

"It is a season of change. But after a period of success and what happened last year, it was always going to be a period of change," he said.

"But I see it is an opportunity to make changes in the direction I want."

Incoming Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay said: "The target for every Celtic manager is success and we're craving success.

"But we want to do that with a style and a panache, which Ange's teams in Australia and Japan have done."

