Lions captain Jones injured in Japan curtain-raiser

Injured - British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones leaves the field against Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday

Edinburgh (AFP)

The British and Irish Lions suffered a potentially worrying setback when tour captain Alun Wyn Jones went off injured early in their warm-up match against Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The fixture, a curtain-raiser to the upcoming tour of South Africa, was just eight minutes old when veteran Wales lock Jones left the field clutching his wrist after being cleared out a ruck.

But a statement on the Lions' official Twitter feed said the 35-year-old Jones, already the world's most-capped rugby union international, had suffered a shoulder injury.

Jones's place in the second row was taken by England's Courtney Lawes.

The Lions are set to leave for South Africa on Sunday, with the combined side playing eight games on a tour that culminates with three internationals against the world champion Springboks.

The first Test is in Cape Town on July 24.

© 2021 AFP