Vinales on pole for Dutch MotoGP

Advertising Read more

Assen (Netherlands) (AFP)

Maverick Vinales, riding a Yamaha, will start in pole position for Sunday's Dutch MotoGP after dominating all three free practices and qualifying.

The Spaniard, who had been fastest in all three practice sessions, clocked 1min 31.814sec.

Vinales' French teammate and championship leader Fabio Quartararo was second, at 0.071sec, with Ducati's Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia in third (+0.302).

It caps a remarkable turnaround for Vinales, who finished last in last week's German MotoGP.

He is clearly enjoying his return to the track nicknamed the "Temple of Speed", having already won the last MotoGP there in 2019 and also triumphed there twice in the lower formulas.

© 2021 AFP