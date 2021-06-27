Fraser-Pryce seals trials double with 200m best

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 200m at the Jamaican Olympic trials on Sunday with a personal best 21.79sec

Kingston (Jamaica) (AFP)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked a personal-best 21.79sec to win the 200m and complete a sprint double at the Jamaica Olympic trials on Sunday.

The rejuvenated two-time Olympic 100m champion signalled her readiness to challenge over both sprints in Tokyo with an impressive performance at Kingston's National Stadium.

The 34-year-old star, who has the fastest time in the world over 100m this year, had never dipped below 22 seconds before Sunday's race.

Sunday's time was the second fastest 200m of the season after American track star Gabby Thomas clocked 21.61sec at the US Trials in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Shericka Jackson also ducked under 22 seconds with a time of 21.82sec, while reigning Olympic 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was third in 22.02sec.

But while Fraser-Pryce was left looking forward to her fourth Olympic games, there was disappointment for 110m hurdles star Omar McLeod.

McLeod, the reigning Olympic champion, was in trouble early on in his final, hitting a hurdle earlier and never recovering his composure before finishing in eighth place.

Danielle Williams, the 2015 100m hurdles world champion and bronze medallist in 2019, also bombed out, finishing in fourth place in 12.79sec. The race was won by Megan Tapper, who came home in 12.68sec.

Yanique Thompson the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist was second in 12.73 seconds and Britany Anderson, the fastest Jamaican this year, third in 12.75 seconds.

