Nice appoint title-winning Galtier as new coach

Christophe Galtier has been announced as the new head coach at Nice

Nice (France) (AFP)

Christophe Galtier, who led Lille to the Ligue 1 title in France in May, has taken over as coach of Nice, the Riviera club's owners Ineos announced on Monday.

"OGC Nice is pleased to confirm the appointment of Christophe Galtier as new head coach, with immediate effect," wrote Ineos in a press release.

Galtier, 54, took over as coach of Lille in December 2017 and, against the odds, led them to the Ligue 1 title last month.

Just days after securing the title, he announced his desire to leave the northern club and find a new challenge, in spite of having another year left on his contract.

He was linked with both Lyon and Napoli but Nice was the favourite for the Marseille-born coach.

Galtier has been in discussion with the club for several weeks and it appears from Nice's announcement that they have found an accord with Lille.

Nice finished ninth in Ligue 1 last season, the most recent of their four French championships coming in 1958-59.

