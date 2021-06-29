Southgate gambles on back three for England's Euro 2020 showdown with Germany

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England manager Gareth Southgate made a tactical gamble as he changed to a three-man defence for Tuesday's Euro 2020 last 16 clash against Germany at Wembley.

Southgate had played with a back four in England's three group matches, but he opted to switch his system to match up with the German formation.

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker lined up alongside John Stones and Harry Maguire in an England back three that also started their World Cup semi-final defeat against Croatia three years ago.

Kieran Trippier came into the side at right wing-back, replacing Jack Grealish, while Luke Shaw started at left wing-back.

Bukayo Saka was part of England's three-man attack with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell had been self-isolating for the last 10 days.

Mount was named among the substitutes but Chilwell was absent from the matchday squad.

Germany boss Joachim Low made three changes from the 2-2 draw with Hungary in their last group game.

Ilkay Gundogan was only fit enough for a place among the substitutes after suffering a head injury.

Timo Werner, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Mueller came into the side, with Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry left out.

Starting line-ups:

England (3-4-3)

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Luke Shaw; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (capt), Raheem Sterling

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Germany (3-4-3)

Manuel Neuer (capt); Antonio Rudiger, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Mueller, Timo Werner

Coach: Joachim Loew (GER)

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

