'We don't stop here', says Kane as England eye Euro glory

England captain Harry Kane said his side will not stop after ending their long barren run against Germany at major tournaments with a 2-0 win at Wembley to move into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Kane headed home his first goal of the tournament late on in front of a raucous Wembley crowd to secure England's first knockout victory at a European Championship in 25 years.

It was also their first knockout victory over the four-time world champions since lifting the World Cup on home soil in 1966.

"It's an amazing day, an amazing game. To hear Wembley like this is a moment none of us will ever forget," said Kane.

"A great performance, another clean sheet, just the perfect afternoon. We'll enjoy this one but we know we've got another big one on Saturday now."

England's route back to Wembley for the semi-finals and final appears kind with Sweden or Ukraine to come in the quarter-finals in Rome on Saturday.

Win that and they will face Denmark or the Czech Republic in the last four.

"It doesn't get bigger than this. A knockout game against a big nation, at home, when all the pressure is on, and we delivered so we should be proud of that," he added.

"The bottom line is we don't want to stop here, we've got a vision of where we want to go as a team, as a group, as a coaching staff and it's not done yet.

"We loved every second of it. Hopefully we'll be back here for the semi-final and final."

Kane endured plenty of criticism for his form in the group stage as he managed just one shot on target in three games.

He again appeared sluggish for 75 minutes before having a big hand in the first goal, scored by Raheem Sterling.

The Tottenham striker then stooped to head home Jack Grealish's cross.

"I always said as a striker you have to be ready for the next chance.

"It's an amazing feeling, any striker wants to be scoring goals. Hopefully I can score a couple more from here till the end.

"When you look at our attacking players, any team will be looking at us and know we are dangerous.

"We are keeping clean sheets, we are building confidence off that, there will be more self-belief now but we have to concentrate on Saturday now. We can't switch off."

