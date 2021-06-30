Covid-19 tests will no longer be free for tourists in France starting July 7

Foreign tourists visiting France will have to pay for Covid-19 tests starting July 7, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said in an interview published Wednesday. Attal said the new measure was about "reciprocity" since French tourists are required to pay for their tests abroad.

“We have decided foreign tourists should pay for those tests, €49 euros for PCR tests and €29 euros for antigen tests," Attal told Les Echos newspaper, adding: "This is about reciprocity, as French people traveling abroad have to pay for those tests in most countries.”

For French citizens who prefer to be tested when necessary instead of getting vaccinated – for example, for travel or to attend social outings – Attal said the government would consider making them pay for those tests once the summer vacation is over.

French government’s leading scientific adviser Professor Jean-François Delfraissy said earlier on Wednesday that France is likely to have a fourth wave of the Covid-19 virus, due to a resurgence of cases caused by the Delta variant.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters)

