Dodgers ace Bauer probed by police over assault claim

Police in California say they are investigating allegations of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles (AFP)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer faces a criminal investigation after a woman claimed she was physically assaulted by the Cy Young Award winner, police in California confirmed on Tuesday.

The Pasadena Police Department said officers were investigating allegations made against Bauer by the woman, who on Tuesday obtained a restraining order against the Dodgers star.

Marc Garelick, representing the woman, said in a statement his client had suffered severe physical and emotional pain" from the "recent assault."

"Our goal is to keep Mr Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible," Garelick said.

"We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client's allegations and case seriously."

Bauer denied wrongdoing in a statement issued via his agent, Jon Fetterolf, late on Tuesday. Fetterolf said the pitcher's sexual relationship with the woman was consensual.

"Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications," Fetterolf said.

"Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The Dodgers, the reigning World Series champions, meanwhile issued a statement saying they were aware of the allegations and had contacted Major League Baseball.

"The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously but will have no further comment at this time."

The Dodgers signed Bauer this year on a three-year deal worth $102 million following the pitcher's departure from the Cincinnati Reds.

