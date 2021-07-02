Dodgers celebrate at White House while Bauer put on leave

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, accused of sexual assault, was placed on seven-day administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball

Washington (AFP)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, facing sexual assault allegations, was placed on seven-day administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball while his teammates celebrated a 2020 World Series title at the White House.

Bauer, who has denied the claims, would miss his scheduled start Sunday at Washington unless he appeals the decision. He will be paid for the week despite not playing.

He was accused by a 27-year-old woman of choking her to unconsciousness and punching her, according to a domestic violence restraining order, ESPN reported.

Bauer claims his encounters with the woman were consensual.

"MLB's investigation into the allegations against Trevor Bauer is ongoing," the league said in a statement. "While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately.

"MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department's active criminal investigation."

Bauer, last year's National League Cy Young Award winner as best pitcher while playing for the Cincinnati Reds, was not part of the Dodgers' squad that won last year's World Series crown.

- Biden honors Dodgers -

He was not part of the group that visited US President Joe Biden in the White House.

In a season shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic with a World Series played at a neutral site in Texas, the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay four games to two in the best-of-seven MLB championship final. It was the club's first title since 1988.

"Today we celebrate your incredible achievement," Biden said. "This is a world championship organization because they've got a team full of guys who stepped up when they were called upon."

The Dodgers finished with an MLB-best record of 43-17, with the best win percentage since 1954.

"Think about that. The winningest ball club since 1954," Biden said. "It takes a team to persevere through one of the most challenging seasons, one of the most challenging years, in our nation's history.

"The pandemic when it struck, it up ended just about everything. Every part of American life. Families were grieving for loved ones lost. The economy collapsed. And the pain and fear in the nation were immeasurable.

"When the season began, it was easy to feel like they had bigger things to worry about than just sports. Of course, we did. We still do, but I think what we discovered is that we need sports more than we ever realized.

"Sports brings us together to heal, to help us feel like things are going to be OK, they are going to get better."

