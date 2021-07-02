Jones calls for England's pack to regain 'fear' factor

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Eddie Jones has challenged England's forward pack to rebuild its global fear factor as he prepares his inexperienced side to play the United States at Twickenham on Sunday.

England will field eight uncapped players in their starting line-up, with Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow captaining the side on his debut.

And head coach Jones wants his young side -- missing a host of British and Irish Lions tourists -- to make a powerful statement of intent in England's first outing since finishing a disappointing fifth in the Six Nations.

"It's a great opportunity for this pack to take a step forward for England," said Jones.

"I think we were all disappointed by our pack's display in the Six Nations.

"And this is the first opportunity for England to show that we want to be a pack that's feared around the world, and we haven't been."

England have loaded their bench with six forwards, leaving just Dan Robson and Jacob Umaga to cover the backs from the replacements.

"We're expecting a really big physical game and it's going to be important our forwards impose themselves on them early," said Jones.

Premiership-winning fly-half Marcus Smith of Harlequins will lead England's backline.

"We had really good competition for that spot between Jacob Umaga, Marcus Smith and George Furbank," said Jones.

"So all those guys have been competing hard. It's a tight call but Marcus gets the nod.

"A number 10 is a bus driver and a conductor. He's got to make sure that everyone's playing together, and pick the right route and it's no different for Marcus."

England could hand out a total 12 debuts this weekend, with Jones excited to usher through a new generation of talent.

"There's an opportunity for eight guys on Sunday to take the shirt, and if they don't wear it again, to pass it on in a better state," he said.

"And if they do wear it again, make sure next time they play, they play even better. So that's the exciting part of this."

England team (15-1):

Freddie Steward, Joe Cokanasiga, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Marcus Smith, Harry Randall, Callum Chick, Sam Underhill, Lewis Ludlow (capt), Charlie Ewels, Josh McNally, Joe Heyes, Curtis Langdon, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Jamie Blamire, Beno Obano, Trevor Davison, Ted Hill, Ben Curry, Lewis Ludlam, Dan Robson, Jacob Umaga

© 2021 AFP