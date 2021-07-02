Opportunity knocks for Norrie against Federer at Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie may be the least well-known of the trio of British men in the Last 32 at Wimbledon but victory over eight-time champion Roger Federer would change all that

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

A journey which has taken in South Africa, New Zealand and university in the United States stops off at Wimbledon on Saturday when Cameron Norrie faces eight-time champion Roger Federer for a place in the last 16.

Norrie is third on the ATP Tour list for most match wins this year with 31, reaching three ATP finals along the way, the latest at Queen's a fortnight ago.

He is blessed with a dogged fighting spirit as opposed to possessing an array of spectacular shots.

No more so than when on his debut for Britain in the Davis Cup in 2018 he came from two sets down on clay to beat the then world number 23 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Britain's 1977 Australian Open finalist John Lloyd described the performance as "staggering."

"To go against world-class players, with no experience, and to embrace this occasion like he has is quite extraordinary," Lloyd told the BBC.

Three years on and the 25-year-old, along with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and Dan Evans, has reached the last 32 at the All England Club.

It is the first time since 1999 -- Tim Henman, Greg Rusedski and Danny Sapsford -- that three British males have got this far.

Norrie was born in South Africa to a Welsh mother (Helen) and a Scottish father (David), who met at a micro-biologists conference in Johannesburg.

"I'm 100 per cent British," he told The Times in 2017.

Indeed, he says his father has not lost "his filthy Scottish accent" despite over 40 years of living abroad first in South Africa and then in New Zealand where Norrie was brought up from the age of three.

"I wish he would stop saying that about my accent," David Norrie joked to Scottish newspaper The Herald in 2018 when he flew for 30 hours to Glasgow to watch his son play in the Davis Cup.

Cameron's accent is harder to place.

A hint of Kiwi/South African mixed with English and a twist of American -- having gone aged 19 to Texas University to improve his tennis and study sociology.

He also wanted to have a break from three years at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

"Everything was about tennis and I wasn't used to that," he told The Independent in 2017.

"That was one of my reasons why I went to college, to have a more balanced lifestyle and a normal life."

- 'Travel all over' -

Norrie may have led a wandering lifestyle but his father has never let him forget the Scottish roots.

He has followed his father in supporting Scottish football giants Rangers.

"I think you probably try to imbue some of your upbringing and values to your kids," said David Norrie.

"I've always told both of my kids about their background and heritage.

"They were born in Africa but I don't think you change who you are, where you come from, even if you travel all over."

The Norries' stay in South Africa came to an abrupt end as a burglary at their home -- Helen and the children including Cameron were in the house -- and a neighbour being held up at gun point persuaded them to move on.

#photo1

"I don't remember too much about it, but my mum told me it got a little bit too dangerous so we moved to New Zealand," Norrie told The Times.

"A lot of her trophies and medals got stolen (she was a Marathon runner); stuff that is not worth much in terms of cash, but in terms of sentimental value, it was."

© 2021 AFP