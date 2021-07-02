US sprinter Richardson confirms positive marijuana test

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

American sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson confirmed Friday she tested positive for marijuana at the US Olympic athletics trials and says she could still compete on a relay at the Tokyo Games.

Speaking on US Olympic telecaster NBC's "Today" show, 21-year-old Richardson said she took marijuana to cope with "a state of emotional pain" after learning of the death of her biological mother from a reporter at the US Olympic trials last month in Eugene, Oregon.

The US Anti-Doping Agency announced moments after she apologized to fans for her violation that Richardson has accepted a one-month ban from June 28 for her marijuana positive.

Richardson won the 100m at the US trials but will not be able to compete in the event at Tokyo, although she might be able to participate in the 4x100m relay.

That would require her to be selected for the squad by USA Track and Field and approved by the US Olympic Committee.

© 2021 AFP