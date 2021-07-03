Dolberg keeps place for free-scoring Danes against Czech Republic

Danish delight: Kasper Dolberg scored twice against Wales in the last 16 of Euro 2020

Baku (AFP)

Kasper Dolberg was rewarded for his double against Wales a week ago by retaining his place in the Denmark side for Saturday's Euro 2020 quarter-final against the Czech Republic in Baku.

Kasper Hjulmand named an unchanged side from the 4-0 thrashing of Wales in Amsterdam despite the return of RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen from injury.

Czech boss Jaroslav Silhavy makes just one change from his side's impressive 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the last 16 with Jan Boril coming in at left-back for Pavel Kaderabek.

Skipper Vladimir Darida missed that match through injury and returns only on the bench with West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek retaining the captain's armband.

The winner will face either England or Ukraine in the semi-finals at Wembley on Wednesday.

Starting line-ups:

Czech Republic (4-2-3-1)

Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek (capt), Tomas Holes; Lukas Masopust, Antonin Barak, Petr Sevcik; Patrik Schick

Coach: Jaroslav Silhavy (CZE)

Denmark (3-4-3)

Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (capt), Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

