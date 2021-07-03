Greek star Antetokounmpo out for Bucks in playoff game

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, will not play against Atlanta in Saturday's sixth game of the Eastern Conference finals, the club announced.

The 26-year-old Greek forward is recovering from a hyperextended left knee suffered when he landed awkwardly in game four of the best-of-seven series against the Hawks.

The Bucks own a 3-2 lead in the matchup and can advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 with a road victory on Saturday night.

Atlanta star point guard Trae Young was listed as questionable with a bone bruise in his right foot. He twisted his ankle stepping on a referee's foot in game three.

The Hawks, who last reached the finals 60 years ago when based in St. Louis, need a victory to force a seventh game on Monday in Milwaukee.

The East winner will play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

© 2021 AFP