Who said what at Wimbledon -- Day 6

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Who said what at Wimbledon on Saturday, the sixth day of the 2021 tournament at the All England Club:

"When I was packing for Wimbledon to come into the bubble my parents said are you not packing a bit too much match kit?. Mind you I think I may be calling on the hotel laundry service before Monday to launder it."

-- Britain's Emma Raducanu, ranked 338 in the world, after reaching the last 16 with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Sorana Cirstea.

"You know she's lying, right? We all know. Are you taking into any consideration that she looked fine?"

-- Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic who accused Jelena Ostapenko of faking injury for a medical timeout at 0-4 down in the third set of their stormy last 32 clash.

"You cannot say that. In front of everybody, call me liar? I don't think it's respectful from her side. So that's what I said, you are a very bad player because of this behaviour. That's it. You are winning, but it does not mean you can do everything you want."

-- Ostapenko in response.

"I think I will miss it, to be honest. That's why I will enjoy the Sunday tomorrow even more."

-- Angelique Kerber on Wimbledon's plans to do away with middle Sunday as a rest day from the 2022 tournament.

"This one is special because I'm almost 40 -- at this point it's all a bonus and I will see how far I can go here."

-- Roger Federer on reaching the last 16 of a Slam for the 69th time.

"One minute I thought I was professional, got my racket, got my clothes, walked out here so confidently and then bang, I forget my shoes in the locker."

-- Nick Kyrgios after forgetting to bring his tennis shoes with him on to court to face Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"Let's make a deal. If I am here in the final on Sunday and England are in (the Euro 2020) final, I will go for England if you go for me."

-- Russia's Daniil Medvedev striking a deal with the home crowd if he gets to the men's final which is played on the same day as the Euro final at Wembley next Sunday.

© 2021 AFP