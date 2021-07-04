Czech captain Darida ends international career

Vladimir Darida retired after leading the Czech Republic to the last eight in Euro 2020

Prague (AFP)

Czech skipper Vladimir Darida has ended his international career after the Czech Republic bowed out of Euro 2020 at the hands of Denmark, the national team said Sunday.

The 30-year-old Hertha Berlin midfielder, who has scored eight goals in 76 international games, led the Czechs in all three group stage games at the Euro.

He missed the last-16 game against the Netherlands with an injury and came on as a late substitute in Saturday's 2-1 quarterfinal loss to Denmark.

"The national team bid farewell to the Euro. I then bid farewell to my teammates," Darida said on the Czech Football Association's website.

Darida, who began his career at Viktoria Pilsen, and broke into the national team just before Euro 2012, at which he was part of a squad that reached the quarter-finals.

"In this last Bundesliga and international season, I have spent 140 days out of home because of games and training camps," Darida said.

"I want to spend much more time with the family and my little son," he added.

