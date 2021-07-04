Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton fourth

Advertising Read more

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld (Austria) (AFP)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen reeled off his third win in a row from pole in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to consolidate his world championship lead over Lewis Hamilton who came in fourth.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took second with McLaren's Lando Norris in third.

Verstappen's latest step towards ending Hamilton's hold on the drivers' title triggered a carnival atmosphere in Formula One's first capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic struck with most of the 100,000 in attendance decked out in his Dutch orange colours.

"Incredible to be honest, the car was unreal," said the 21-year-old threat to Hamilton's bid for an unprecedented eighth world crown.

"On every tyre set we put on, it was really enjoyable to drive. A great effort by the whole team. These two weeks here have been incredible."

Verstappen moved on to 182 points in the standings, 32 clear of Hamilton ahead of the seven-time world champion's home British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 18.

