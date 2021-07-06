Former champion Kerber into fourth semi-final at 'magical' Wimbledon

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Former champion Angelique Kerber reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the fourth time on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

The German world number 28, who won the title in 2018, will face either top seed Ashleigh Barty or Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in Saturday's final.

"It's a magical place for me," said Kerber, who is a three-time major winner, after securing the 80th victory of her career on grass.

"I was excited to play the grass court season after a one year break. I am so happy having my heart on the court and enjoying my time."

"I really enjoy every moment here. It was a tight match, she played really well and I knew I had to play my best tennis today."

© 2021 AFP