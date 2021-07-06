Pliskova storms into first Wimbledon semi-final

Final four: Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates her win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic

London (AFP)

Karolina Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

Former world number one Pliskova, now ranked 13, will face either Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka or Ons Jabeur of Tunisia for a place in Saturday's final.

Pliskova has yet to win a Grand Slam title with her best performance at the majors a runners-up spot at the 2016 US Open.

"I'm super-happy to be through to my first semi-final at Wimbledon," said the 29-year-old Czech who will be playing in her fourth Slam semi-final.

Her last appearance in a major semi-final was at the 2019 Australian Open.

"This was my first appearance on Court One this year and I had to work really hard to get to this court.

"I feel like I am improving with every match."

Pliskova has yet to drop a set at Wimbledon this year and has been broken just three times in five rounds.

Her eight aces on Tuesday, meanwhile, took her tournament tally to 40.

"I have had good preparation and hopefully this will continue."

