Sabalenka's power too much for history-making Jabeur's guile

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka ended Tunisian Ons Jabeur's historic run at Wimbledon as she reached the last four with a straight sets win

London (AFP)

Aryna Sabalenka ended Ons Jabeur's historic run at Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second-seeded Belarus player's power getting the better of the guile of the Tunisian 6-4, 6-3 in 74 minutes.

The 23-year-old, who had only won one match on her three previous visits to Wimbledon, will play former world number one Karolina Pliskova who eased into the last four with a straight sets win over Viktorija Golubic.

Jabeur departs having lost in her second Grand Slam quarter-final.

However, the 26-year-old has done wonders in her goal to use her exploits to encourage young Arab women -- especially North African -- to take up the sport.

Sabalenka may sport a tiger tattoo -- which prompted her parents not to speak to her for a week in 1998 -- but the broadest of smiles spread across her face as she soaked up the reality of her achievement.

She will try and go one better than compatriot Viktoria Azarenka who twice reached the last four in 2011 and 2012.

"I mean I am really happy with this win," she said.

"It's always tough against Ons, she's an amazing player and person.

"I'm happy it looks like everything is working for me. It's really tricky, shots on the grass.

"It's sometimes hard to do anything with the ball. It fits my game and I'm really enjoying my time on the court."

Sabalenka said she was anticipating a tough battle on Thursday against Pliskova.

"It doesn't matter what happens in the past in tennis (playing Pliskova)," she said.

"Piskova's a great player and she's serving well.

"Her game fits really well on the grass and I'm going to do all I can to enjoy this one."

