Who said what at Wimbledon -- Day 8

Take it sitting down: Russia's Daniil Medvedev on his way to defeat against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz

London (AFP)

Who said what at Wimbledon on Tuesday, the eighth day of the 2021 tournament at the All England Club:

"It's funny because my Instagram actually blocked me out. I think they thought I was a robot or something."

-- British teenager Emma Raducanu on her sudden fame at Wimbledon.

"Let's say it like this. I don't have a goal to win 21 Grand Slams and to be No. 1 in the world for, let's say, 37 weeks. I just want to show my best, work hard, try to win as many matches as possible. So if I wanted to be No. 1, I needed to win four more matches this Wimbledon. Well, I didn't manage to do it, but it was not like even in 1% in my mind."

-- World number two Daniil Medvedev after a five-set loss in the fourth round to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

"I think actually playing today might have helped me because I got used to the indoor conditions, the conditions on the big court, how the ball bounces there, all the crowd. I think that actually can help me in my next-round match."

-- Hurkacz on having to play Roger Federer in the quarter-finals despite the Swiss star having enjoyed an extra day's rest.

"The Internet. That's the biggest problem. Not that I would really read, all the messages and all the comments.. I think they can be quite brutal. I was five years in top 10. Then one week I'm not in top 10, and it's like huge drama, especially in my country. I think these things, they just don't help."

-- Karolina Pliskova in dealing with criticism.

"Really? Today was the first day they were behind me. Before they didn't support me that much. I'm really happy that today they were on my side."

-- Aryna Sabalenka on trying to get fans behind her at Wimbledon.

"It's the ultimate test. Angie is an incredible player who knows her way around this court." -- Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty on 2018 champion Angelique Kerber who she faces in her first ever Wimbledon women's semi-final

