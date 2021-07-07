Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated overnight at private residence

File photo of then Haitian presidential candidate Jovenel Moise taken in April 2016. Moise was assassinated on July 7, 2021, according to the Haiti's interim prime minister.

A group of unidentified individuals attacked the private residence of Haitian PresidentJovenel Moise overnight and shot him dead, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement released Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

At around 1am on Wednesday July 7, a group of unidentified people, including some speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president, mortally wounding the head of state. The First Lady suffered bullet injuries and was in hospital, said a statement released by Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph’s office.

Joseph said he was now in charge of the country.

Condemning the “inhumane and barbaric act”, Joseph called for calm, saying the police and the country’s armed forces had taken control of the security situation.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe