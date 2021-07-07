Who said what at Wimbledon -- Day 9

'I don't know' -- Roger Federer's legion of fans will have to wait to find out whether the Swiss legend will be back for next year's Wimbledon after an out of sorts eight-time champion lost in the quarter-finals

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Who said what at Wimbledon on Wednesday, the ninth day of the 2021 tournament at the All England Club:

"I don't know. I really don't know. I've got to regroup."

-- A dumb-struck eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer after losing in the quarter-finals to Hubert Hurkacz, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 on whether he would be back.

"I don't consider myself a bad guy. I mean, that's your opinion."

-- Novak Djokovic rebuts a journalist's suggestion he is the bad guy to great rivals Federer and Rafael Nadal. He is two victories away from defending his title at Wimbledon and equalling their record tally of 20 Grand Slam titles.

"She's been chilling in the lounge. Yeah, she's had enough of this tennis, so she's just chilling. No, I'm kidding. She's watching the matches but through the livestream."

-- Semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov responding to the mystery of where his mother Teresa -- one half of his coaching team -- was as she has not been seen in the guest box.

"I'm trying also, like, to develop little bit of my style. The way I play is a bit different. But obviously Andy is an amazing player and it's nice to be compared to such a great player."

-- Hubert Hurkacz on comparisons with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

"I saw. I was just a little bit surprised by the score of it. I mean, I believed that Hubert could win."

-- Felix Auger-Aliassime on seeing Federer had lost during his quarter-final with close friend Matteo Berrettini. Auger-Aliassime lost in four sets.

"It was such a nice time with Felix. I think it's so great to have such a relationship, and then we can just play our best, you know, during the match and respect each other."

-- Matteo Berrettini on his friendship with Auger-Aliassime and spending the eve of their Wimbledon quarter-final watching Italy beat Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

© 2021 AFP