Three things on Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova

Three things on the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova who faces Australia's Ashleigh Barty for the Wimbledon title on Saturday:

Twin set

-- Pliskova's twin sister Kristyna is also a professional tennis player, currently ranked 46 in the world. Her best run at the Slams is two third round performances at Wimbledon in 2015 and the Australian Open two years later. Kristyna was knocked out in the second round at the All England Club this year, losing to French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. She has won one singles title at Tashkent in 2016 and five doubles crowns, three with her sister.

"We have completely different schedules. We never stick around to watch each other," Kristyna told AFP at Wimbledon in 2017.

Kristyna is left-handed and is an inch (2.5 centimetres) shorter than right-handed Karolina.

Karolina has two Polynesian-inspired tattoos -- one on her left thigh and left arm -- as well as the letter 'M' on her lower back after her husband, Michal. Kristyna, meanwhile, has a piece of ink on the inside of her left arm.

Kristyna was the junior champion at Wimbledon in 2010 and as a senior player holds the record for most aces served in a women's match -- 31 at the 2016 Australian Open.

Gone fishing

-- When she is back in the Czech Republic, Pliskova unwinds by listening to Czech pop music, watching movies - and going fresh-water fishing.

"You need a licence to fish so I have one of those," she told the BBC at the 2019 US Open.

"My father is a big fan of fishing - that's where I get my love from - and he tries to teach me how to fish when we go. But I never catch any big fish!

"It's a relaxing hobby. I don't have my phone on when I'm fishing because you need to be focused and quiet, so it can be helpful for the mental part. Once my tennis career is over I want to go fishing more."

Love and management

-- Pliskova is married to Michal Hrdlicka who is also now her manager but who started his career on Czech TV.

The pair met in a nightclub in 2015 and married three years later after Wimbledon in 2018.

Hrdlicka achieved a degree of fame in 2019 when a video of him wildly encouraging his wife to overcome a 1-5 final set deficit and save four match points to beat Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals went viral.

"That video went everywhere. He was more famous than me after I beat Serena," Pliskova told the WTA website.

"It was maybe a little bit too much, but it wasn't a surprise to me as I know he's very emotional. I'm the quieter one, and I don't celebrate that much, it's more inside me, but he celebrates a lot."

