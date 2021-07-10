Pakistan bowl against England in 2nd ODI

Remaining patient - Spectators wait as rain delays the start of play in the second one-day international between England and Pakistan at Lord's on Saturday

London (AFP)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against England at Lord's on Saturday.

Rain delayed the scheduled 11:00 am (1000 GMT start) by 90 minutes, with the match reduced to 47 overs per side from the standard 50.

England stand-in captain Ben Stokes was winning his 100th ODI cap in the first match at this level at Lord's since he starred in a dramatic 2019 World Cup final win against New Zealand decided by a Super Over.

Both teams were unchanged following England's nine-wicket win in the first of a three-match series at Cardiff on Thursday.

England, the reigning 50-over world champions, had to select a completely new squad days before the start of this series after a Covid-19 outbreak among their original party.

Yet a totally changed XI, captained by the fit-again Stokes and featuring five debutants, thrashed Pakistan at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, with only 67.1 overs of a scheduled 100 bowled.

Saturday's match at the home of cricket was the first in England to operate at full capacity since the pandemic.

Teams

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wkt), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

