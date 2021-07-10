Third Wimbledon doubles title for Hsieh Su-wei as she and Mertens celebrate

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei won her third Wimbledon women's doubles title on Saturday when she and Belgian partner Elise Mertens defeated Russia's Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in the final.

Hsieh and Mertens, the third seeds, saved two match points in the second set to win 3-6, 7-5, 9-7.

Hsieh won the 2013 title with China's Peng Shuai and the 2019 trophy alongside Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic.

Vesnina and Kudermetova had reached the final by saving four match points to defeat top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova and three more in the semi-final against Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders.

