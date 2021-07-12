Richardson to return at Prefontaine Diamond League meet

Sha'Carri Richardson will return from suspension at next month's Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting in Oregon

Banned US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will make her return to elite competition at next month's Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting, organizers said Monday.

Richardson -- who was ruled out of the Olympics earlier this month after testing positive for marijuana at the US Olympic trials in June -- will compete in both the 100m and 200m at the August 20-21 meeting in Eugene, Oregon.

"I'm looking forward to running fast and putting on a show," Richardson said in a statement.

Richardson had been seen as a potential 100m gold medallist at the Olympics after a blistering start to the season.

However, the 21-year-old Texan, who stormed to victory in the 100m at the US trials, saw her season upended after testing positive for marijuana.

A 30-day suspension and the disqualification of her trials results ended her Olympic hopes, and last week she was also ruled out of the US relay squad.

Following news of her positive test, Richardson said she had used marijuana to cope with the "emotional pain" of learning of the death of her biological mother shortly before the trials got under way.

