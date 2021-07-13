Jamaica, Costa Rica win Gold Cup Group C openers

Jamaica's players celebrate a goal during their win over Suriname in the Gold Cup

Los Angeles (AFP)

Shamar Nicholson and Bobby Reid powered Jamaica past Suriname and Costa Rica downed Guadeloupe in the opening Gold Cup Group C games in Orlando on Monday.

Nicholson scored in the sixth minute to put Jamaica ahead with his third career Gold Cup goal and first international strike in two years.

Fulham forward Reid doubled the lead in the 26th minute.

In the late game, Joel Campbell and Ariel Lassiter put Costa Rica 2-0 ahead early in the first half.

Raphael Mirval pulled one back for Guadeloupe just before half-time, but Celso Borges scored Costa Rica's third in the second half to seal the win.

Both teams will be off until their next matches on Friday, also in Orlando, when Jamaica play Guadeloupe and Costa Rica take on Suriname.

Covid-19 knocked Curacao out of the Gold Cup before it started, with an outbreak forcing them to withdraw. They were replaced by Guatemala.

Mexico's title defense got off to a rocky start on Saturday when they were held to a goalless draw by Trinidad and Tobago in Group A.

Less than 15 minutes in, Mexico saw Napoli winger Hirving Lozano carted off and it was later confirmed that he is out of the tournament. tournament.

