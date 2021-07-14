Hooker Kelleher joins Wyn Jones on flight to South Africa

Ronan Kelleher (C) playing for Ireland against Japan in Dublin this month

Cape Town (AFP)

Irish hooker Ronan Kelleher will join the fit-again Alun Wyn Jones as additions to the British and Irish Lions squad, the tourists announced in Cape Town on Wednesday.

It was earlier announced that Wyn Jones, who had been due to captain the touring party, would be flying to South Africa overnight.

In a later statement, the Lions said Kelleher, who plays for Irish province Leinster, would also be on the flight.

"There are no injuries to the three hookers out here, but we think it is prudent to bring in cover in that position ahead of the Test series," said coach Warren Gatland.

Gatland had hinted that front-row reinforcements might be called up during a press conference on Monday.

He said that South African Rugby had suggested it might be prudent to have extra players in key positions because of the difficulty of late call-ups due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, there were two late changes in the Lions team that played South Africa A at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Owen Farrell replaced Dan Biggar at fly-half because of what a Lions statement said was a minor ankle sprain suffered by the Wales playmaker in training.

Left wing Josh Adams was withdrawn to witness his partner giving birth to the couple's first child via a Zoom link-up.

Anthony Watson, originally selected at full-back, replaced Adams on the wing, with Liam Williams coming in at full-back.

