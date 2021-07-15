Marsh paces Australia in first win over West Indies in T20 series

Australia's Mitchell Marsh looks towards the boundary as Oshane Thomas shows his disappointment in Australia's victory over the West Indies in the 4th T20I between the two countries at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Gros-Islet (Saint Lucia)

An outstanding all-round performance by Mitchell Marsh earned Australia their first victory of the five-match T20 International series as the visitors hung on for a four-run victory over the West Indies in the fourth match at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Wednesday.

With half-centuries already in the first two matches of the series, Marsh flayed the Caribbean bowlers for 75 off 44 balls with six sixes and four fours to pace his team to a challenging total of 189 for six after choosing to bat first.

He put on 114 for the second wicket with Aaron Finch, the Australian captain, contributing 53 as leg-spinner Hayden Walsh once again led the West Indies bowling effort with figures of three for 27.

Lendl Simmons led off the West Indies chase with a boisterous innings of 72 at the top of the order. But when he fell to Marsh, one of three wickets for the blossoming all-rounder, the balance of the match began to tilt in favour of an Australian side seeking to avoid an unprecedented four consecutive defeats in the same T20 series.

Spectacular hitting by Fabian Allen and Andre Russell gave the West Indies hope going into the final over but Mitchell Starc was right on target to limit the home side to 185 for six and earn the tourists a measure of consolation after already surrendering the series.

