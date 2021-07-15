Norris admits struggle to sleep after Euro final mugging

Advertising Read more

Silverstone (United Kingdom) (AFP)

British Formula One star Lando Norris admitted Thursday that he was struggling to sleep and was "not in perfect condition" after being mugged at the Euro 2020 final.

The 21-year-old McLaren driver was robbed of his £40,000 ($55,000) watch leaving Wembley following Italy's dramatic penalty shoot-out win over England at Wembley on Sunday.

"I'm not in perfect condition, I'm not going to lie," Norris told Sky Sports on the sidelines of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Thursday.

"Some work to do, mentally. Of course I talk about that a lot and mental health, and mental strength is very important. I've not been sleeping that great, and so on.

"Not ideal and I'm feeling a bit sore. But I'm not the guy in the worst position after Wembley. I'll work on it, I'll make sure I'm in the best shape possible and I feel like can still go out and focus on what I need to do and that's the main thing."

Norris is fourth in the world championship ahead of Sunday's race and is the only driver to have scored points in every race this season.

"I guess it's just unlucky. I don't really want to go into too much detail, but I'm thankful that I'm here," he added of Sunday's incident.

"It's not the nicest experience for anyone to go through and it's not only me that it's happened to, it's happened to other people.

"It's something I don't wish upon anyone and, of course, if anyone else goes through it, I can sympathise with them and I know what they feel like.

"It's tough, it's been a tough few days to get over it."

© 2021 AFP